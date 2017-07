Unlock the gates of your imagination with Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, performed at Herndon High School July 28th at 7:30 pm, July 29th at 7:30 pm, and July 30th at 2:00 pm. For tickets and information, please visit http://www.herndondrama.org.

—ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com