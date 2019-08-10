Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K

to Google Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00

C&O Canal Towpath, Fletcher’s Cove 4940 Canal Road, NW, Washington 20007

Washington, DC DUI Attorney Shawn Sukumar is excited to sponsor the Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K race at Fletcher's Boathouse in Washington, D.C. on August 10. Take a run, jog, or walk along the C&O Canal Towpath in DC to support deployed service members. Proceeds from the race benefit Operation Turbo, a nonprofit committed to making our troops feel more at home while overseas by sending them care packages.

Registration is $25 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. There will be a $5 increase for registration after July 31. Race participants are encouraged to bring walkers, strollers, and pets on leashes. For more information on this event visit our Summer Fletcher’s event page.

Info

C&O Canal Towpath, Fletcher’s Cove 4940 Canal Road, NW, Washington 20007 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K - 2019-08-10 07:00:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular