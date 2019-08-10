Washington, DC DUI Attorney Shawn Sukumar is excited to sponsor the Summer Fletcher’s 5K & 10K race at Fletcher's Boathouse in Washington, D.C. on August 10. Take a run, jog, or walk along the C&O Canal Towpath in DC to support deployed service members. Proceeds from the race benefit Operation Turbo, a nonprofit committed to making our troops feel more at home while overseas by sending them care packages.

Registration is $25 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. There will be a $5 increase for registration after July 31. Race participants are encouraged to bring walkers, strollers, and pets on leashes. For more information on this event visit our Summer Fletcher’s event page.