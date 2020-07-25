Summer Exhibits @ Art Works!

to

Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224

We are so excited to share new exhibits this month. In case you did not make it to the June opening of Tim Harper’s exhibit, Deconstruct/Reconstruct, it continues for another month. Mark Price has a new exhibit, Many Faces and Theresa Armstrong is presenting, Evenings at North Bend. The Richmond Photography Meetup Group (RPMG) is presenting a group exhibit.

Don’t forget to wear your face mask. We are practicing physical distancing. This event is free and open to the public Tuesdays - Sundays 12 - 6 pm.

Info

Art Works 320 Hull St Richmond, Richmond, Virginia 23224
Art & Exhibitions
804-291-1400
please enable javascript to view
to
