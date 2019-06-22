Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception and Community Day

Arlington Arts Center’s summer exhibitions will open with a family-friendly event on June 22! Join us from 3 to 6pm for a community day to celebrate the opening of Amanda Browder’s monumental fabric installation, City of Threads, with snacks and art projects for children of all ages. The party continues from 6 to 9pm with the opening of our three new summer exhibitions, Transitional Objects, Jen Noone: Sort of, Kind of, Almost, and Jason Horowitz: Ashton Heights Re/Seen. Grab a drink with the exhibiting artists and stop by our resident artists’ studios to see what they have been working on this spring.

Transitional Objects artists: Kyle Bauer, Calder Brannock, Dexter Ciprian, Emily Culver, Liz Ensz, Kyle Hittmeier, Trish Tillman, and Holly Trout.