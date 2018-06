Summer Chamber Music Series 2018: "Student Ensembles Performance"

This performance concludes our 2018 Summer Chamber Music Series, featuring performances by our student ensembles.

Featured Musicians

Calgary Quintet:

Eric Auerbach, violin

Jocelyn Hsu, violin

Tyler Pacheco, viola

Brian Kim, cello

Juliana Jing, piano

Schubert Cello Sextet:

Valory Hight, violin

Esther Hwang, violin

Laura Liu, viola

Trisha Doo, cello

Daniel Scoggins, cello

Albert Newberry, piano

Dvořák Ensemble:

Elsie Layman, violin

Rachael Schlosberg, violin

Rossana Cauti, viola

Terence Lo, cello

Brandon Fan, piano