This performance kicks off our 2018 Summer Chamber Music Series, featuring the String Quintet in G Minor, K. 516, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Piano Quartet in E Flat Major, op. 87, by Antonín Dvořák.

Featured Musicians

Shmuel Ashkenasi and David Ehrlich, violin; Katharina Kang and Michael Klotz, viola; Coleman Itzkoff, cello; and Kwan Yi, piano