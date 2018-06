This performance is part of our 2018 Summer Chamber Music Series, featuring "Langsamer Satz" by Anton Webern and String Sextet in G Major, op. 36, "Agathe," by Johannes Brahms.

Featured Musicians

Shmuel Ashkenasi, Jeffrey Dyrda, and David Ehrlich, violin; Michael Klotz and Katharina Kang, viola; and Dmitry Kouzov and Coleman Itzkoff, cello