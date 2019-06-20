Summer Chamber Music Concert

Free
Our free summer concerts return, featuring Shmuel Ashkenasi and David Ehrlich (violin), Katharina Kang and Michael Klotz (viola), Coleman Itzkoff (cello), and Kwan Yi (piano). Repertoire to be announced.
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Free
