Summer Chamber Music Concert

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Free

Our free summer concerts return, featuring Shmuel Ashkenasi and David Ehrlich (violin), Katharina Kang and Michael Klotz (viola), Coleman Itzkoff (cello), and Kwan Yi (piano). Repertoire to be announced.

