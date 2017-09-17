Summer Cabaret Series presents- Will Mark Stevenson presents "Keeping It PG (almost)"

Will Mark Stevenson presents "Keeping It PG (almost)"

September 16th and 17th at 8:00 PM

Will Mark Stevenson returns with a brand new cabaret! Joined by Amy Alvino and a few surprise guests from Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater program, this new cabaret proves to be a hilarious evening of song and stories any parent knows all too well. With accompanist Warren Freeman and guitarist Rick Peralta, Will shares the joys and frustrations of parenthood through cabaret standards, musical theater favorites, and more!

Buy Tickets:

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four