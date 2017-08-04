Summer Cabaret Series presents- Somewhere Over the Rose with Kathy Halenda

Somewhere Over the Rose with Kathy Halenda

August 4th & 5th at 8:00 PM

Somewhere Over the Rose is a celebration of the songs, styles and stories of two incredible yet completely different American icons…Judy Garland and Bette Midler. One is long gone and one is definitely still kickin’. One was a vulnerable, elegant train wreck. The other is a tough, trashy … train. What could these two stars possibly have in common? Well, this show celebrates their songs, stories and similarities… as well as a few freaky coincidences. So join Kathy on a sophisticated and sassy adventure…Bon Voyage!

Buy Tickets:

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)