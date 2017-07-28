Summer Cabaret Series presents- Sandy Bainum is Still Ever Blondeward

Sandy Bainum is Still Ever Blondeward

July 28th at 8:00 PM

The beautiful, bubbly, golden-haired Ms. Sandy Bainum will pay musical homage to a bevy of fellow blondes: some broads, bombshells, and a delicious diva or two. Sandy performs songs originally sung by the likes of movie and theater legends Betty Hutton, Doris Day, Barbara Cook and the blonde that all gentlemen preferred, Miss Marilyn Monroe. Sandy will be joined onstage by her award-winning musical director Lanny Meyers.

Ever Blondeward was directed by the beautiful (brunette) cabaret icon, Ms. Andrea Marcovicci.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)