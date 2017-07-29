Summer Cabaret Series presents- Sandy Bainum: Simply

Sandy Bainum: Simply

July 29th at 8:00 PM

Sandy Bainum: Simply, features the wining songstress in a show based on her MAC Award-nominated CD entitled, Simply. The show enjoyed sold out performances in Washington, DC and in Los Angeles where it won two Eddon Awards, for the “Best in Los Angeles Theater.” Simply is filled with memorable tunes from the Great American Songbook and beyond: from the joyous “A Cockeyed Optimist” from South Pacific and the glorious “Goodnight, My Someone” from The Music Man, to the pop hit “You and Me Against the World” and the electric “On the Other Side of the Tracks” from Little Me, these are songs that exemplify timeless, straightforward sentiments and beautiful melodies with simple yet universal emotions. Whether joyous, rueful, funny or hopeful, these are musical moments filled with warmth, heart, humor and joy… simply enchanting. Sandy will be joined onstage by her award-winning musical director Lanny Meyers.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

