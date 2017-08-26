Summer Cabaret Series presents- "Life: As I Sing It" with Clifton Walker III

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

"Life: As I Sing it" with Clifton Walker III

August 25th and 26th at 8:00 PM

LIFE: AS I SING IT is a funny and touching evening where Clifton shares with his audience his unique view of life and the lessons he's learned thus far. He does all of this with songs from the Broadway, pop, and jazz worlds. "Life is so much better with a song and a dance!"

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for fou

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
703-436-9948
