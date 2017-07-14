Summer Cabaret Series presents- Katie McManus & Jamie Eacker Do It "The BROADway"

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Katie McManus & Jamie Eaker

​Do it "The Broad way"

July 14th and 15th at 8:00PM

If you’ve seen Katie at the cauldron before, then you know she has a “phenomenal belting voice” (DC Theatre Scene). So you don’t want to miss her, AND Jamie Eaker, as they belt the big and brassy songs of the best broads of Broadway!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
703-436-9948
