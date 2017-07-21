Summer Cabaret Series presents- Iyona Blake presents "People"

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Iyona Blake presents "People"

July 21st & 22nd at 8:00 PM

Helen Hayes Award winner, Iyona Blake, takes a look at life through another’s perspective. Join Iyona as she steps into someone else’s shoes and examines people of love, people of sorrow and people of joy through glorious song!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
703-436-9948
