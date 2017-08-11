Summer Cabaret Series presents- "Everything You've Heard is True" with Dani Stoller

"Everything You’ve Heard Is True" with Dani Stoller

August 11th & 12th at 8:00 PM

Dani Danger Stoller is back with another cabaret about the life of a perpetually single, viciously uncomfortable, overly-talkative, terrifyingly-anxious, totally neurotic, somewhat endearing, twenty-something. Featuring songs by some of her favorite pop and rock songwriters, this night is sure to get you laughing, with (and maybe at) our featured lady.

Buy Tickets:

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)