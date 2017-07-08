Summer Cabaret Series presents- Alex Hassan & Doug Bowles in Two for a Song

Two for a Song

July 8th at 8:00PM

ONE NIGHT ONLY! The men you know and love from THREE FOR A SONG take the stage in their own cabaret with beloved Tin Pan Alley Hits and American Songbook Standards in fresh, authentic interpretations Along with exciting new song discoveries of “lost” tunes from the golden age ‘between the [world] wars.’ Pianist, Alex Hassan, boasts an archival sheet music collection of more than 40,000 titles, thoroughly immersing himself in the musical style of the 20s and 30s. Tenor, Doug Bowles, has performed around the world in nearly every genre from Opera to Pop! The boys will be joined by special guest, David Sager. David is an internationally known and sought after Jazz Trombonist, band leader, manager of the ’National Jukebox Project' at Library of Congress and a Crooner. Beloved tunes, exciting discoveries, a few tears, and a lot of outrageous laughter – now THAT’S a good way to spend a Saturday night!

​General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)