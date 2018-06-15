Summer Breeze Friday and Dance After Work: Hip Hop

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Join the fun of music and dancing both inside and out! Kelli Lemon and DJ Lonnie B will be in the Sculpture Garden from 5:30 to 8:30 pm and Kemel Patton will lead Hip Hop Line Dancing in the Atrium from 6 to 8 pm.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
