Join the fun of music and dancing both inside and out! Kelli Lemon and DJ Lonnie B will be in the Sculpture Garden from 5:30 to 8:30 pm and Kemel Patton will lead Hip Hop Line Dancing in the Atrium from 6 to 8 pm.
Summer Breeze Friday and Dance After Work: Hip Hop
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
Dance
