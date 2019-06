Summer is cool at NSLM! Summer Art Workshops offer free art activities for kids aged 5 and up. Learn more color theory, shape, proportion, and more while having fun and getting messy! Each week will feature a different activity inspired by the artwork and books in NSLM’s collections. Summer Art Workshops are every Friday in July, 10-11:30am.

July 5th: Marbled Paper with Shaving Cream

July 12th: Stackable Food Chains

July 19th: Pendulum Paintings

July 26th: Zoetropes