A fictional account of life in old age, In Quest of Creativity, by Sukur Khan PH. D., illustrates how compassion, friendship, and personal connections help those facing the growing problems of Alzheimer’s as it relates to aging issues; and stories of how being creative and doing simple things might contribute to living a healthy life in the final years of old age.
Sukur Khan Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Jul 3, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more