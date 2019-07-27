Sukur Khan Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

A fictional account of life in old age, In Quest of Creativity, by Sukur Khan PH. D., illustrates how compassion, friendship, and personal connections help those facing the growing problems of Alzheimer’s as it relates to aging issues; and stories of how being creative and doing simple things might contribute to living a healthy life in the final years of old age.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
