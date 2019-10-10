Suffolk Peanut Fest

This 42nd annual festival honoring Suffolk's agriculture heritage and devotion to peanuts features midway rides and games, live music and entertainment, a demolition derby, mud jam, petting zoo, arts & crafts, commercial exhibits, vendors, contests, favorite fair food, Saturday night fireworks and more.

Festival highlights include the Demolition Derby (7 pm), The Deloreans (9 pm) on Friday; Mud Jam (noon), Clogging Jamboree (1 pm), Peanut Butter Sculpture Contest (2 pm), Crazy X Band (7 pm), Tony Jackson (9 pm) on Saturday; Chase Payne (3 pm), Gospel Showcase (3 pm) and Carly Pearce (5:15 pm) on Sunday.

On Thursday, Carload Day, festival admission and unlimited rides are $40 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers).

Regular daily admission is $10 ($30 for a 4-day pass) and free for ages 10 and younger. On Sunday, admission is $5 for military personnel with military ID and dependents with ID.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $30 on Sunday ($25 with coupon from website). Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, or $60 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Festival hours are 2 to 10:30 pm Thursday, 10 am to 11 pm Friday - Saturday and 10 am to 7 pm Sunday. (On Friday, the midway opens at noon.)

For more information, call 866-666-3247.