Renegade rockers STYX are coming to Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on August 10, 2021. STYX, the rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage hits the road in support of their new album, CRASH OF THE CROWN, due out June 18 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe.

Hampton Roads' favorite, Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, will open.