Stuffed Animal Slumber Party with Virtual Bedtime Story by Ethan Berlin

bbgb books is having a slumber party… and your stuffed animal is invited! Come join us for a fun evening featuring author Ethan Berlin and his new book, I Am Not a Dog Toy. We heard about Scrawl Books' amazing stuffed animal sleepover with Ethan and we just couldn’t resist hosting one of our own! You’ll drop off your stuffed friend at the shop to spend the night and then join them online for a virtual bedtime story and meet-the-author event. Come back the next morning to take your stuffie home along with a signed copy of the book and party favors.

Cost is $20. Register and pay to reserve a spot for your stuffed animal. See below for more details!

REGISTER HERE: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/stuffed-animal-slumber/register

Slumber Party Itinerary (4/30 - 5/1)

FRIDAY

4 PM - 6 PM: Drop off your stuffed animal at the shop for check-in (earlier drop-off is fine, but we ask no later than 6 PM). Each stuffie will be given a name tag so owners can find and bring them home the next morning. Young owners can tell us about their stuffed animals’ age, favorite color, favorite book, and any allergies they have--we’ll make special activities for them!

6 PM - 7 PM: Your stuffed friend will start the night with games, a dance party, and a special behind-the-scenes tour of the bbgb shop! We’ll be sure to update you regularly on their exciting evening through our Facebook and Instagram.

7 PM: Ethan Berlin will join virtually to read a bedtime story--his new book,I Am Not a Dog Toy--as your stuffed animals get ready for bed. Listen to the story with your stuffie by using the Crowdcast link sent after you registered for the event. We will also be streaming the event on Facebook Live for those who have not registered.

SATURDAY

10 AM to anytime after: It's time to go home! Pick up your stuffed animal from the shop along with party favors and a copy of I Am Not a Dog Toy signed by Ethan.

Check out our website https://www.bbgbbooks.com/ for more event updates!