STUDIO TWO THREE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE + GROUP EXHIBITION

Quirk and Studio Two Three are delighted to announce their inaugural holiday showcase and group exhibition. Visit The Mezzanine at Quirk Hotel throughout the season for a joyful abundance of work by the artists of Studio Two Three. All prints are editioned and ready to go home with you - treat yo’ self (or someone on your list) to local art this holiday season!

Join us in The Mezzanine at Quirk Hotel for a reception with artists and friends of Studio Two Three on Thursday, November 15 from 5-8 pm. This reception will kick off our group exhibition as well as our celebration of the winter holidays!

Studio Two Three is a nonprofit arts organization located at 3300 W. Clay St. in Scott's Addition. Our mission is to give people the space, tools and education they need to find that thing they love and make it. We provide Richmond access to art through studio space, co-working space, creative classes for all levels, an event space, a mobile print truck and unique gift shop where everything is made by artists of Studio Two Three.

We are home to artists of all stripes: advocates printing room-size Puerto Rican flags to bring awareness to the plight of fellow Americans; mothers writing and illustrating into the wee hours of the morning to create the feminist update on ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’; young people discovering their craft and personal identity in a safe space.

If you’re creative already, if you’ve always wanted to be, or if you’re looking to be a part of an organization supporting positive change in our community, there is space for you at Studio Two Three.