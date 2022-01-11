Student Webinar: Different Paths to Freedom: Slavery and the American Revolution

Join the VMHC Education team for our upcoming webinar “Different Paths to Freedom: Slavery and the American Revolution.” (Recommended for Upper Elementary Students & Above)

Discover the implications that the American Revolution had on ideas of freedom and liberty. Students will examine the relationship between enslaved African Americans and these ideals through and investigation of Dunmore's Proclamation, James Lafayette's petition, and Peter Sublett's manumission.

This program is part of our Primary Source of the Month student webinar series. All programs are held from 10:00am to 10:45am.

