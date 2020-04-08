Student Athlete Visit Day

St. Margaret's School 444 Water Lane , Virginia 22560

Join St. Margaret’s School for a Scottie Student Athlete visit day! Tour our riverfront campus, participate in a student athlete panel, join in an athletic practice of your choice, and enjoy dinner with student athletes, alumnae, and parents. Learn what it means to Be St. Margaret’s and how you can become a Scottie student athlete. To RSVP, email: admit@sms.org.

Education & Learning, Sports
804-443-3357
