Join St. Margaret’s School for a Scottie Student Athlete visit day! Tour our riverfront campus, participate in a student athlete panel, join in an athletic practice of your choice, and enjoy dinner with student athletes, alumnae, and parents. Learn what it means to Be St. Margaret’s and how you can become a Scottie student athlete. To RSVP, email: admit@sms.org.
Student Athlete Visit Day
St. Margaret's School 444 Water Lane , Virginia 22560
Education & Learning, Sports
Mar 3, 2020
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
