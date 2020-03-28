Strong Women in History

Chesterfield Towne Center Barnes & Noble 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Virginia 23235

Virginia writers J. Thomas Brown and John Maxwell will be reading from their historical novels about strong women in history at Barnes & Noble Chesterfield Towne Center.

Chesterfield Towne Center Barnes & Noble 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Virginia 23235
Talks & Readings
