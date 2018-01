Richard Rose will be presenting his opera Monte and Pinky, a companion piece to his upcoming Brandylane title, Coming Around, at the Black History Museum (122 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23220), on April 7th, 2018 at 2pm. The opera will be followed by a discussion. There is a $12 suggested donation.

Monte and Pinky explores the wounds of war and racism, and will be performed by Capital Opera Richmond.