Under the StreetlampUnder the Streetlamp

The Hylton Presents season opens with a lively celebration of classic hits from the 1950s to the 1970s. In an evening of unforgettable entertainment, Under the Streetlamp transports audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits and flashy cars with their tight harmonies and slick dance moves. Former stars of the Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys, Eric Gutman, Christopher Kale Jones, Brandon Wardell, and Shonn Wiley exude the irresistible rapport of a modern day Rat Pack as they perform doo-wop, motown, and old time rock ‘n’ roll favorites. Enjoy popular hits from The Drifters, Roy Orbison, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles, plus a show-stopping salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons that is guaranteed to bring down the house. A favorite of PBS audiences, this dynamic quartet comes to the Merchant Hall stage in an electrifying performance. Retro never sounded so good.