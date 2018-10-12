Virginia Opera kicks off their 44th season with Kurt Weill's "American Opera," Street Scene. Be transported to 1940's Manhattan to experience the romance, heartbreak, and the escalating tragedy of the Maurrant family. With a diverse cast of over eighty performers and a score that covers everything from Jazz to Broadway showstoppers, Street Scene is a crowd-pleaser that you don't want to miss!
Street Scene
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Oct 10, 2018
