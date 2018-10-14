Street Scene

to Google Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 iCalendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00

Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219

Virginia Opera kicks off their 44th season with Kurt Weill's "American Opera," Street Scene. Be transported to 1940's Manhattan to experience the romance, heartbreak, and the escalating tragedy of the Maurrant family. With a diverse cast of over eighty performers and a score that covers everything from Jazz to Broadway showstoppers, Street Scene is a crowd-pleaser that you don't want to miss!

Info
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
866.673.7282
to Google Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00 iCalendar - Street Scene - 2018-10-14 14:30:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular