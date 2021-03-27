Streaming Soon: Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Peter and the Wolf & More!"

InsideNova & The Rappaport Companies present Manassas Ballet Theatre's production of "Peter and the Wolf & More!"

Act I will set the stage with original choreography by MBT Company Dancers Kaitlin Frankenfield & Ahmed Nabil. Their work will leave everyone with something to love.

Act II will feature Peter and the Wolf, which was originally composed in 1936 to introduce children to the orchestral instruments. MBT's version is staged by Ballet Master Vadim Slatvitskiy.

The production will be available to stream beginning March 27 at 7:30 pm and continuing for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the link below:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/peterandthewolfmore

Limited seating is also available for live performances on March 12 & 13 at 7:30 pm and March 14 at 3:00 pm, with strict COVID-19 safety protocols enforced. Tickets begin at $35 and are only available by contacting Heather Gorrell at (703) 791-0627 or heather@manassasballet.org