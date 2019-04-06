Spend a relaxing day on our patio while you enjoy a cold growler of Strawberry or Red Sangria. Live music from 12:30-4:30. Come enjoy a Lazy Day! Growlers can be purchased for $25 refills are $15. Sangria by the glass only $5!
Strawberry Sangria Saturday
LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
