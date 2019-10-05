Strawberry Sangria Saturday

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521

Spend a relaxing day on our patio while you enjoy a cold growler of Strawberry or Red Sangria. Live music from 12:30-4:30. Come enjoy a Lazy Day! Growlers can be purchased for $25 refills are $15. Sangria by the glass only $5!

LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
4343816088
