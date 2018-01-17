Stratford Hall Specialty Tours

This winter Stratford Hall will be offering weekly tours with our museum professionals every Wednesday!

Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the duPont Library where you’ll see our Library collections and a few special items that are not on display to the general public. Enjoy Great House tours focused on either collections or preservation. Take a tour of our gardens and grounds and hear about the history and future of Stratford’s gardens. See the below schedule for tour information.

Tours begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 2:00 p.m. Space is limited; plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to your tour to secure your spot.

There is no extra cost for these tours, just our regular admissions price: Adults (12 and up) $8.00 and Children (11 and under) free.

Wednesday, January 17 – Behind the scenes look at the duPont Library with Director of Research & Library Collections Judy Hynson.

Wednesday, January 24 – A tour of the Great House with Curator Gretchen Goodell-Pendleton.

Wednesday, January 31 – A tour of the Great House with Director of Preservation Phil Mark.

Wednesday, February 7 – Behind the scenes look at the duPont Library with Director of Research & Library Collections Judy Hynson.

Wednesday, February 14 – A tour of the Great House with Curator Gretchen Goodell-Pendleton.

Wednesday, February 21 – A tour of the Great House with Director of Preservation Phil Mark.

Wednesday, February 28. – A tour of the gardens and grounds with Director of Landscape Matt Peterschmidt.