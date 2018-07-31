Stratford Hall Grandparent/Grandchild Summer Camp

This year campers will experience programs and activities, such as cooking apple pies over an open hearth, milling, colonial music, and basketweaving. Playing colonial games and hunting for shark teeth are also favorite activities. Some new activities will be added this year.

These three days of fun-filled, educational activities offer a memorable family bonding experience while participants are re-living 18th-century life on a Virginia plantation.

Camps will be offered three times in 2018: June 26-28, July 17-19, and July 31-August 2. Some camps were sold out in 2017, so early registration is recommended to avoid disappointment. The suggested child age is 1st grade completed through age 12, but there is a provision (and a large discount) for teen alumni campers to enroll with their grandparents, as camp assistants. The all-inclusive cost of $440.00 per person includes two nights comfortable lodging in the Stratford Inn and all meals in our dining room. A deposit of $100 per camper is due with registration. Additional lodging is available for the night before the camps begin (and the night after) for those who have to travel a considerable distance to Stratford.

Enrollment is limited to only 20 children plus their grandparents, so early registration is strongly recommended. For more information and to register go to: https://www.stratfordhall.org/educational-resources/camps/