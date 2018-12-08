Stratford Hall Christmastide

Come enjoy the magic of the holidays at Stratford Hall! Dressed for the season, the Great House will be decorated for Christmas in a modern fashion. Christmas trees, garland, lights, and more will be found throughout the Great House!

This annual event will capture many of the best parts of our previous celebrations with a new focus on festive and thoughtful presentations. Live music will be offered in the Visitor Center, Southwest Outbuilding, and Great Hall. On the lower floor of the Great House, poignant stories of the enslaved at Christmastide will be told by our gifted interpreter and storyteller, Rita Wagstaff. Only steps away in our colonial kitchen, culinary historian B.L Trahos will be preparing savory Christmas delights. Cap off your evening with a jingle bell wagon ride around the historic grounds of Stratford Hall or enjoy cider by the yuletide bonfire.

Christmastide will take place from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Saturday, December 8. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to view the Great House decorated for the holidays!

Christmastide Ticketing

– $15 adult, ages 12 and older

– $10 children, ages 6 to 11

– Free children, ages 5 and younger

– Free for Friends of Stratford members

– Tickets on sale the day of the event and can be purchased at the Visitor Center

If you have any questions regarding this event please contact Jon Bachman at JBachman@StratfordHall.org or 804-493-1972.