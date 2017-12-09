Stratford Hall Christmastide

Celebrate the Christmas season through the traditions, songs, dances, conversations, and stories passed down through the generations at Stratford Hall.

Start a Christmas journey at the Stratford Hall Visitor Center where you’ll tap your foot to the contemporary seasonal music of Kathy Mapp while enjoying some light refreshments and craft making. Next, you’ll cross the lighted bridge to the bonfire and make a “Christmastide wish” by tossing in a holly sprig. Pause there to embrace the spirited singing of the Siloam Baptist Church youth choir. Then follow the candlelit path to the Great House, stopping by the Carpenter’s Shop on the way to listen to the music of Ampersand, a musical duo, performing 18th and 19th century “popular’ music. Proceed into the Great House, where, on the lower floor, one of Stratford Hall’s gifted interpreters, Rita Wagstaff, will tell the story of the enslaved at Christmas through her historical interpretations, inspired storytelling and song. Moving upstairs, watch the courtly dance of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society. Enjoy holiday decorations throughout the house as you head back outside to the Kitchen where a foodways specialist prepares a sumptuous and savory Christmastide meal on the open hearth. Visit the reconstructed slave cabins before ending the evening with a wagon ride.

Price:

Walk-in’s welcome! No pre-registration required.

Adult $15.00

Child $9.00 (6-13. Children under 6 free)

Questions? Contact Jon Bachman by email (jbachman@stratforhall.org) or phone (804) 493-1972 for more information!