Stratford Hall Annual Wine & Oyster Festival

Enjoy tastings from Virginia wineries, coastal oysters, food trucks and breweries as you explore local artisan booths. Enjoy entertainment both days of the Festival with live music and activities for all ages.

Gather family and friends and experience all that Stratford Hall has to offer. Experience tours of the Great House, wander the 18th-century gardens and discover local wares at the Gift Shop. Explore the road to the cliffs overlook, gristmill, and beachfront fossil hunting.

Overnight lodging accommodations available in Guest Houses. To make your reservation, email reservations@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1967.

Don’t miss the specialty car shows featuring the Mustang Car Clubs on Saturday and the Memory Lane Car Club on Sunday.

Come and learn from the experts of TOGA, Tidewater Oyster Gardener’s Association! Watch the Virginia State Champion Oyster Shuckers demonstrate their skill, acquire new recipes through cooking demonstrations and classes, plus learn the latest oyster trends through educational activities right on the Oval.

Early Bird Tickets

Tasting Ticket: $25 (includes wine glass)

Non-Tasting Ticket: $17

Ages 7-12: $5

Ages 6 and under: Free

*through September 11th

General Event & Day-Of Tickets

Tasting Ticket: $30 (includes wine glass)

Non-Tasting Ticket: $20

Ages 7-12: $5

Ages 6 and under: Free

*Beginning September 12th. Online ticket sales end Thursday, September 19th at midnight. General Event Tickets available at Festival for walk-up purchase.

2019 Signature Sponsor: Peoples Community Bank