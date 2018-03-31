Stratford Hall Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Attention families of the Northern Neck! The Easter Bunny will make his annual appearance at Stratford Hall on Saturday, March 31, for our popular free Easter Egg Hunt! Sponsored and organized by the local #32 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) of the Northern Neck, the Hunt will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Children will be grouped by age from 2 (accompanied by parents) to 12. A special prize awaits those who find a “golden egg.” Make sure to bring a basket or other container to hunt with.

Think beyond egg salad at this event, and plan to enjoy hot dogs, cupcakes, and drinks. Admission to the Stratford Hall grounds, the Easter Egg Hunt, and refreshments are free to the public!

Plan to arrive on the Stratford Oval between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. See you on March 31! For more information, contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or Jbachman@stratfordhall.org.