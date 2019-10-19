Come celebrate Halloween at Stratford Hall on Saturday, October 19!

Stratford After Dark features fun for the whole family including trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts, fortune telling, face painting, and more! Join us for hayrides around the Oval, enjoy cider and ginger cookies in the Visitor Center, or stop by the bonfire to roast the perfect marshmallow. Family-friendly costumes are welcome! (Please visit our website for costume guidelines.)

Ghost tours will be offered through the Great House with flashlights lighting the way! During the tour, your guide will share stories or haunted happenings within the walls of Stratford Hall.

To secure your spot on a ghost tour we recommend pre-registering as tours fill up fast! Click the link below to sign up today. Ghost Tours begin at 6pm. Ghost tours are included in the price of admission.

Don’t forget your container to carry your candy!

Cost:

Adults (ages 12 and up) – $15

Children (ages 6-11) – $10

Children (5 and under)- Free

Questions? Contact Event Coordinator, Alex Withers: awithers@stratfordhall.org or call 804-493-1979.