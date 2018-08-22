Strategize Environmental Issues: The UVA Bay Game

The Bay Game is a large-scale participatory simulation based on the Chesapeake Bay watershed. This hands-on simulation allows players to assume the roles of stakeholders, such as farmers, developers, watermen, and local policymakers, to name a few. In these roles, you will make decisions about your community’s livelihood or regulatory authority, and will see the ripple effect of your decisions on your personal finances, the regional economy, and watershed health. This simulation exercise brings together people with opposing views of and interests in the economy and environmental sustainability.

The Bay Game’s founders and other faculty will be on hand to share the history of this project, lead group discussions and guide us throughout the day. Come take part in this innovative learning experience!

No previous computer game experience is necessary. Ages 14 and older are welcome for this One-Day UVA program – it is a great opportunity for various generations to learn together and have a great time.

