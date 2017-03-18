Join us for St. Paddy’s Palooza, Richmond’s largest family friendly Irish festival. Come and join your community as local bands, dancers and restaurants offer their best to entertain and nourish you at this charitable fundraiser. As you enjoy the array of activities, from the petting zoo and pony rides to the moon bounces and rock wall, cheer on the brave men and women who will be shaving their heads to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit devoted to funding research for childhood cancer cures.