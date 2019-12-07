Join acclaimed historian Dan Roberts—known to millions as the voice of the A Moment in Time radio series—on a bite-sized romp through 500 years of American history with “Master American History in 1 Minute a day.”
Storytelling to Teach History with Dan Roberts
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more