Storm Large is…a musician, actor, playwright, author, awesome! She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. In this back-by-popular-demand Festival engagement, Storm takes the stage at the Granby Theater, thrilling fans and new admirers alike with her wit, wardrobe, and way with a song.
