Stories of Service: US Colored Troops

“The United States Colored Troops (USCTs) played a decisive role in the Union’s victory in the Civil War. These soldiers became known for their bravery and honor in the face of adversity from all sides. Come discover the history and accomplishments of Virginian USCTs, as expert speakers dig into the stories of the African-American soldiers who fought for the Union, and for their own freedom. Brief lectures will be followed by a panel and Q&A session moderated by American Civil War Museum CEO, Christy Coleman.

This event is free and open to the public. A light reception will follow. Free parking will be available at the Virginia Housing and Development Authority directly next door to the Memorial.