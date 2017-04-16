Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner

to Google Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 iCalendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00

The Lyric Theatre 135 College Avenue, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Stories connect and ground us in place and community. Hear true stories of resilience, reflection, and remembrance, which were developed by community members for performance through open workshops earlier in the year.

This performance and its preceding workshops are a component of Shannon M. Turner’s Stories on the Edge of Night series and Activate (Be)longing, a series of community events that will foster reflection and creative expression as the community approaches the 10-year mark since the shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.

The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Avenue, Blacksburg

Free admission; reservations are encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit storiesofbelonging.eventbrite.com

Info

The Lyric Theatre 135 College Avenue, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map

Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

5402315300

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00 iCalendar - Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner - 2017-04-16 16:00:00

Treat Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular