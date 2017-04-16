Stories of (Be)longing: Resilience and Remembrance Led by Shannon M. Turner

Stories connect and ground us in place and community. Hear true stories of resilience, reflection, and remembrance, which were developed by community members for performance through open workshops earlier in the year.

This performance and its preceding workshops are a component of Shannon M. Turner’s Stories on the Edge of Night series and Activate (Be)longing, a series of community events that will foster reflection and creative expression as the community approaches the 10-year mark since the shootings on the campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.

The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Avenue, Blacksburg

Free admission; reservations are encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit storiesofbelonging.eventbrite.com