Stories at the Museum: Happy Thanksgiving, Snoopy

Aimed at pre-K and early elementary learners, our educator led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud story time in one of our museum galleries, paired with a related craft activity!

Your Stories at the Museum ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterwards and enjoy the exhibits on display with one of our Story of Virginia activity sheets, which are available at the front desk.

To celebrate Thanksgiving we will read "Happy Thanksgiving, Snoopy" and make a hand turkey.