Stories at the Museum: Hanukkah Hamster

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Aimed at pre-K and early elementary learners, our educator led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud story time in one of our museum galleries, paired with a related craft activity!

Your Stories at the Museum ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterwards and enjoy the exhibits on display with one of our Story of Virginia activity sheets, which are available at the front desk.

To celebrate Hanukkah we will read "Hanukkah Hamster" and make a Menorah.

Kids & Family
